Saints put Michael Thomas on injured reserve, ending his regular season

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is done for the rest of the regular season.

Thomas is being placed on injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Under this year’s injured reserve rules, that means he has to miss at least three weeks, and there are three weeks left in the regular season. He can return for the postseason.

An ankle injury has plagued Thomas all season. He missed six of the first seven games because of his ankle, as well as a quadriceps injury and a one-game team suspension. Thomas led the NFL in catches each of the last two seasons, but this year he has just 40 catches for 438 yards and no touchdowns, by far the least productive season of his career.

If Thomas is back and 100 percent healthy in the playoffs, he can still be an important part of the Saints’ quest for a Super Bowl. But this regular season has been a major disappointment for a player who was, when healthy, widely regarded as the best wide receiver in the NFL.