Seahawks activate Rashaad Penny to active roster

It took more than a year, but Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is back. Penny will make his 2020 debut Sunday after the Seahawks activated him from the physically unable to perform list.

Penny has not played since tearing an ACL on Dec. 8, 2019. He returned to practice two weeks ago.

“He looks terrific,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday, via John Boyle of the team website. “He’s looking fast. He’s looking explosive, moving really well, running routes really well. I think he looks as good as you could expect him to. I hadn’t seen him for a while. He’s been working when he came out, started last week, doing different things.”

Penny had 73 touches for 453 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games last season.

The Seahawks also activated defensive end Damontre Moore from the suspended list. Moore returned to practice this week after serving his suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The Seahawks placed running back Travis Homer (knee) and guard/tackle Jamarco Jones (groin) on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Seattle did not add tight end Greg Olsen or cornerback Quinton Dunbar to the active roster. Thus, both will have to wait at least another week before returning to action.