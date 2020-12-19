Texans rule out Duke Johnson, C.J. Prosise, Phillip Gaines, John Reid

Getty Images

The Texans ruled out running back Duke Johnson (neck), cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee), cornerback John Reid (neck) and running back C.J. Prosise (ankle). The four players did not travel to Indianapolis.

Johnson is third on the team in rushing yards behind David Johnson and Deshaun Watson with 77 carries for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Gaines has played 12 games with two starts, and Reid has played 11 games, mostly on special teams.

The Texans also announced they activated linebacker Brennan Scarlett to the active roster from injured reserve. Scarlett went on injured reserve Nov. 9 with a broken forearm.

He has played eight games with one start, making 25 tackles and one quarterback hit.

The Texans signed receiver Chad Hansen to the active roster from the practice squad. In two games, Hansen has 12 catches for 157 yards.

The Texans also promoted cornerback Anthony Chesley from the practice squad for the second time this season. Defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai also received a call-up.