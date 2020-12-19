Titans put Kalif Raymond on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Titans will not have kick returner Kalif Raymond for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Raymond was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. It’s not known if he tested positive or was a close contact of someone who did, but the impact on his status for this weekend is the same either way.

Raymond is averaging nine yards per punt return and 18.3 yards per kickoff return this season. He also has nine catches for 187 yards.

The Titans also announced that practice squad wide receiver Cody Hollister has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Punter Trevor Daniel is back on the practice squad after being activated from the reserve list.

Linebacker Brooks Reed and offensive lineman Daniel Munyer are standard elevations from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Wyatt Ray has been called up as a COVID-19 replacement. All three will revert back to the practice squad after the game is over.