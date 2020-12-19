Tre’Davious White “feeling pretty good” after suffering stinger

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White had to leave Saturday’s AFC East-clinching win over the Broncos with a stinger, but he felt well enough to talk to reporters after the 48-19 win.

White said that he’s “feeling pretty good” and would do everything he can in order to be ready to play against the Patriots in the final Monday night game of the season. The change in circumstances that comes with winning the division may lead to more caution if there’s any doubt about White’s condition, particularly because the Bills feel there are big things to come in the near future.

“This team here, we’re on a mission. I can feel it,” White said, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com.

White had three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and two pass breakups on Saturday, so having him 100 percent will be important to the Bills’ hopes of accomplishing that mission.