Washington activates backup QB Taylor Heinicke from practice squad

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is running out of quarterbacks, so they’re calling one up from the practice squad.

Taylor Heinicke is being called up to the active roster today and will back up Dwayne Haskins tomorrow against the Seahawks.

Haskins is starting because Alex Smith is out with a calf injury and Kyle Allen is out for the season. Last year’s first-round draft pick, Haskins opened the season as the starter but was demoted to third string after poor play.

Heinicke has spent time with the Vikings, Patriots, Texans and Panthers, as well as the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL last year. His most extensive experience came with the Panthers, playing for Washington coach Ron Rivera.