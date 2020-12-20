49ers have two turnovers, and Cowboys have 14 points

USA TODAY Sports

Washington didn’t score an offensive touchdown last week in beating the 49ers, scoring two defensive touchdowns. The 49ers are at it again today.

Five days before Christmas, the 49ers again are in a giving mood. They had two giveaways in the first six minutes. They have had six offensive plays.

49ers returner Richie James fumbled a punt at the San Francisco 22, with Dorance Armstrong punching it out and recovering it.

The Cowboys needed only five plays to go the 22 yards for a touchdown.

With no Ezekiel Elliott, who is out with a calf injury, the Cowboys are leaning on Tony Pollard. Pollard had all 22 yards in the drive, with 16 receiving and 6 rushing.

He scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

The 49ers fumbled three snaps later, with DeMarcus Lawrence producing the strip-sack on Nick Mullens. Aldon Smith recovered for the Cowboys at the San Francisco 24.

Michael Gallup scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton with 5:39 remaining in the quarter to complete the five-play drive.

Dalton is 5-of-6 for 34 yards and a touchdown. Pollard has five carries for 16 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 16 yards.