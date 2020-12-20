Adam Gase: I’m just so happy for our guys

Getty Images

Jets head coach Adam Gase has heard plenty of calls for his head this season and, given how many Jets fans hoped to land Trevor Lawrence, that number may go up after Sunday’s 23-20 win over the Rams.

The win allows the Jets to avoid an 0-16 season, but it knocked the Jets out of the top spot in the draft order. They can’t move back in front of the Jaguars unless they wind up with fewer wins than Jacksonville, but that wasn’t on Gase’s mind when he met with the media after the game.

“I’m just so happy for our guys,” Gase said. “They’ve done such a great job with how they’ve worked. It’s been too long for us to even remember what a win feels like almost. It was great to see those guys get excited.”

Gase was asked how it felt to avoid 0-16 from a personal perspective and again said that he’s just happy for players who have worked hard enough to deserve better results this season. He said the team’s locker room is “lively” as a result of the win, which is the expected and proper response even if some back at home were hoping they’d snatch another defeat from the jaws of victory.