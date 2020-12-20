After Lamar Jackson interception, Ravens take early lead with a safety

Getty Images

The Ravens had a promising opening drive end with a turnover. But they got on the board anyway with their defense.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an interception to Jacksonville safety Josh Jones on his third pass — a deep shot down the middle intended for wide receiver Marquise Brown. But when safety Jarrod Wilson committed an illegal blindside block on Jones’ return, the Jaguars started their ensuing possession on their own two-yard line.

On Jacksonville’s second offensive play, linebacker Matthew Judon sacked quarterback Gardner Minshew in the end zone for a safety.

That gave the Ravens a 2-0 lead with 10:57 left in the first quarter.

It didn’t take long for Baltimore to score again, with Jackson tossing a four-yard touchdown to Miles Boykin with 6:35 left in the first period to go up 9-0.