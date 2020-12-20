Baker Mayfield has two touchdowns, Browns lead 13-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Browns are playing like a team that needs a win to keep pace in the AFC playoff race.

Cleveland leads 13-3 at halftime behind quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s hot first half. The quarterback is 17-of-19 passing for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

New York’s defense has not been able to slow down Cleveland’s offense. The Browns have 219 total yards and 15 first downs. The visitors are also 4-of-5 in third-down efficiency.

Tight end Austin Hooper has three catches for 23 yards, including a two-yard touchdown. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry has six receptions for 39 yards, with Mayfield’s second two-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left in the first half.

However, Landry was assessed a taunting penalty on his score, which pushed back the extra point attempt 15 yards. Cody Parkey couldn’t hit the longer kick, sending the ball low off the right upright to keep the score at 13-3.

Browns guard Chris Hubbard suffered a knee injury on the offense’s second play and has been ruled out. Cleveland 2020 fifth-round pick Nick Harris has replaced Hubbard at right guard. Hubbard was a sub himself, starting the game for the injured Wyatt Teller.

Offensively, New York has moved the ball but has just three points despite finishing three drives inside the red zone.

Playing for the injured Daniel Jones, quarterback Colt McCoy is 6-of-12 passing for 91 yards. Running backs Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris each have five carries for 24 yards.

The Browns will have the ball to start the second half.