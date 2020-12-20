Bears keep playoff hopes alive with win over Vikings

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears aren’t done just yet.

Chicago’s playoff hopes are surprisingly still alive after an impressive win today at Minnesota, a win in which Trubisky got off to a hot start but then struggled late, and the Bears just held it together enough to win 33-27.

In an old-school NFC North offensive game, both teams’ running backs, Chicago’s David Montgomery and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, had big days, topping 130 rushing yards.

The win improves the Bears’ record to 7-7, and they’re still in wild card contention. Chicago fans should be rooting for the Cardinals to lose, as Arizona is the team Chicago has the best chance of catching in the playoff standings.

The loss drops the Vikings to 6-8 and out of playoff contention. Although they’re not mathematically eliminated, the Vikings would need a series of improbable events to get to the playoffs now.

The Bears need help to get to the playoffs too, but they’re definitely not out of it. Trubisky and the Bears were left for dead a few weeks ago, but they might just find themselves in the postseason.