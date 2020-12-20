Bears keep playoff hopes alive with win over Vikings

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 20, 2020, 4:05 PM EST
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears aren’t done just yet.

Chicago’s playoff hopes are surprisingly still alive after an impressive win today at Minnesota, a win in which Trubisky got off to a hot start but then struggled late, and the Bears just held it together enough to win 33-27.

In an old-school NFC North offensive game, both teams’ running backs, Chicago’s David Montgomery and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, had big days, topping 130 rushing yards.

The win improves the Bears’ record to 7-7, and they’re still in wild card contention. Chicago fans should be rooting for the Cardinals to lose, as Arizona is the team Chicago has the best chance of catching in the playoff standings.

The loss drops the Vikings to 6-8 and out of playoff contention. Although they’re not mathematically eliminated, the Vikings would need a series of improbable events to get to the playoffs now.

The Bears need help to get to the playoffs too, but they’re definitely not out of it. Trubisky and the Bears were left for dead a few weeks ago, but they might just find themselves in the postseason.

  1. Gary kubiac old school play calling is killing the Vikings. The bears front 4 are very good and to keep running up the middle is beyond me.

  2. Bye bye AlanLightweight and ConservativesRuinEverything. Please let the door hit you on your way out.

  4. The traditionally Horrific Viking Defense fails again. That, and a questionable call to go for it on 4th and 1 leaves the Cryking’s on the outside looking in.
    Still
    Keep
    On
    Losing

  6. Wow….this Vikings team has become such a complete dumpster fire.
    Terrible!

    Having a rookie wide receiver shouting expletives at your 30 million dollar QB on the field has to be somewhat embarrassing, for most anyway, and everyone thought Diggs was the problem.
    And this is only the beginning, can you imagine this dysfunctional duo next year.
    And no amount of grubby dancing is going to improve this situation.
    6-8, and quite honestly, they’re lucky to have that many wins.
    Oh how I love this implosion, couldn’t happen to a more deserving fan base. 😆

    To say the Vikings are as soft as tissue is an insult to Kleenex around the world.
    This team is so embarrassingly soft, Viking management should seriously consider sacking Mike Zimmer and replacing him with Mr. Whipple. 🤣

  7. Who knows what would have happened had Matt Nagy not benched the QB who won the job in camp, had the team at 2-0 and was relieved by someone who helped you get to 3-0?

  8. The inability to pressure the QB together with an inexperienced secondary was never going to be a recipe for success.

  10. The vikes played hard but when you are missing the Top 4 defensive players and dealing with injuries it is what it is, nice showing consider the rookies and thinking that when at full strength next year that we will see a much better team who is able to score points and beat the bad teams. Go Vikes, so oround on the year considering the injuries and situation + having pretty much, the most od the team back next year will be a positive for sure. Packers and Bears just are not emough of complete teams to do any demage in the playoffs but will be rooting for them from the NFC Notth, good luck.

  13. Viking Fan Blames Officials…..Everybody , seriously dude what are you like 12? The stuff you post is so lame-ass weak and obviously from a uneducated “fan”, your game is weak at best, time to up your game,,,, please.

  14. How did Dantzler get that interception with his 49 time. Same as an dillon be dominate with his 40 time. Dopey.

  15. Wilfs, please please please extend Zimmer and Spielman. They are both SO good and for this franchise and everyone knows it. And the fans are behind them 150,000%

    It’ll make for a great next five years as we recycle the stale air from our trophy case only to be replaced with fresher air.

