Bill Belichick on playoff elimination: Disappointed, but we didn’t deserve to win today

The Patriots are going to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and they’re out of playoff contention before the final weekend of the regular season for the first time since the 2000 season.

Miami delivered the final blow to their hopes of advancing with a 22-12 home win on Sunday. They ran for 250 yards and kept the Patriots out of the end zone for the entire game, which made it easy to understand head coach Bill Belichick’s thoughts on missing out on the playoffs from his postgame press conference.

“I’m disappointed, but we didn’t deserve to win today,” Belichick said.

There will be plenty of discussion inside and outside the organization about what went wrong this season and what needs to change for the team to get better results in 2021. Roster construction, particularly when it comes to the quarterback position, will be high on that list and Belichick will be central to those internal ones.