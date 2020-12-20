Bill Belichick on playoff elimination: Disappointed, but we didn’t deserve to win today

The Patriots are going to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and they’re out of playoff contention before the final weekend of the regular season for the first time since the 2000 season.

Miami delivered the final blow to their hopes of advancing with a 22-12 home win on Sunday. They ran for 250 yards and kept the Patriots out of the end zone for the entire game, which made it easy to understand head coach Bill Belichick’s thoughts on missing out on the playoffs from his postgame press conference.

“I’m disappointed, but we didn’t deserve to win today,” Belichick said.

There will be plenty of discussion inside and outside the organization about what went wrong this season and what needs to change for the team to get better results in 2021. Roster construction, particularly when it comes to the quarterback position, will be high on that list and Belichick will be central to those internal ones.

  3. Well now that their eliminated officially they should use it as a mini audition for Stidham to see if hes at least a viable backup next yr.

  4. I’ll give you 4-1 odds they start Stidahmn against the Jets to give them win #2, thus sending Trevor to the Jags and out of the division.

  6. Rex Ryan’s Career coaching record 61-71 and 4-2 in the playoffs

    Bills career coaching record WITHOUT Tom Brady 61-70 and 1-1 in the playoffs.

    It doesn’t matter how great the coach is in any sport. You still need the players.

  8. Do NOT start Stidham, he will win games & we need to keep losing to give us a higher draft pick…. KEEP SCAM IN, he’s a total LOSER!!!

  9. He’s going to resign after this season. He’s no longer The Man. He’s on to the checker board. The chess set was destroyed.

  10. Belichick is a great coach. People are piling on now. But I believe he will field a competitive team soon minus the bizarre season like 2020. Whether they will be in contention for championship is another matter. At the minimum they will compete again once they sort out the QB situation.

  11. I love the arguments everybody tries to make about Belichick vs Brady. Here’s the bottom line: the only reason the Patriots put together the greatest run in football history, which will never be repeated, is because they had both the greatest coach and player in history. It’s that simple. One plus one doesn’t equal two, or three, it equals one million.
    There is no point discussing which one was better, who meant more, blah blah blah. They had a run of dominance we will not see again in our NFL lifetime. The salary cap prevents this, and the game is just too darn hard. But when you have the two GOATs together for that long, and a QB who never took max dollar, they achieved success in a way everyone else should only admire.

  12. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    December 20, 2020 at 6:04 pm
    He’s going to resign after this season. He’s no longer The Man. He’s on to the checker board. The chess set was destroyed.

    Jealous of BOTH the Patriots and Tom Brady
    So sad.

