Browns take 7-3 lead with Austin Hooper touchdown

The Browns have been one of the league’s best running teams in 2020, but it’s quarterback Baker Mayfield who’s started Sunday hot.

Through Cleveland’s first two drives, Mayfield is 11-of-13 for 103 yards and a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper.

On third-and-goal from the 2, Mayfield faked a handoff to running back Nick Chubb before finding Hooper in the back of the end zone for six. It was Hooper’s third touchdown of the season.

The Giants look like they want to make Mayfield throw. Chubb has only 14 yards on seven carries.

The Browns’ first drive ended when Mayfield’s pass was batted down on fourth-and-2 on the Giants’ 43.

With 12:31 left in the first half, the Browns have a 7-3 lead.