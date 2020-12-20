Bruce Arians: “You’re not going to beat good teams playing this way”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 20, 2020, 11:08 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

The Buccaneers have fallen on multiple occasions into double-digit holes this season. They did it again today in Atlanta, and they managed to come back and win. Coach Bruce Arians knows that falling behind isn’t the way to win in January.

“We lost to the Chiefs and the Rams by three,” Arians told reporters. “Both of those games spotting them [points] and playing this way. It’s not going to happen. You’re not going to beat those good teams playing this way. We’ve got to play better in the first half than we played today.”

The Buccaneers trailed 17-0 at intermission before waking up in the second half. It’s a trend that started in Week One (down 17-7 at halftime to the Saints) and that continued in Week Four (down 24-7 in the first half to the Chargers), Week Six (down 10-0 in the first quarter to the Packers), Week Eight (down 14-3 in the first half to the Giants), Week Nine (down 31-0 at halftime to the Saints), Week 11 (down 7-0 in the first quarter to the Rams), Week 12 (down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Chiefs).

And Arians is right, even if his comment includes a slap at an Atlanta team that Tampa faces again in two weeks. The Bucs can’t keep falling behind by double digits and expect to get to the Super Bowl and win it.

Even if that’s precisely what the Chiefs did in the 2019 playoffs.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Bruce Arians: “You’re not going to beat good teams playing this way”

  2. lol you’re the coach. He’s literally been blessed with gifted QBs, from Roethlisberger, Luck, Palmer and Brady. The one year he was saddled with Drew Stanton and Matt Barkley, he suddenly had health issues and quit. Magically he heals up and appears in Tampa with Winston who outside of his INTs, had a career year but still only managed 7 wins. Methinks he’s a bit trumped up as a HC.

  3. Bruce Arians your the Moron not running the ball enough. Now 1-3 in games when YOUR Team rushes less then 20 times and the only reason you won this won is Dirk Koetter is a Bigger Moron then you!!!!!! 13 Rush attempts for the entire game yet had leads of 17-0 and 24-7. STUPID!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! With That BS win because neither team rushed it 20 times though the Bucs were more balanced. The Record for the Season of the Under 20 Rush teams is 10-56-1. The Saints another of the idiot teams rushing less then 20 times today. and the Moronic Rams. 29 of the 32 NFL Teams have done it on the yr. The only ones who haven’t the Patriots, Ravens and Browns.

  4. Campcouch the funny thing is Arians was the least pass happy of the Steelers OC and he got them to 2 Superbowls winning 1. The other Bozos in Charge of the Steelers Haley, and Fichtner made the Steelers O-line Soft. The Steelers are 2-2 when rushing less then 20 times. Miracle wins against the Ravens and Cowboys, Losses to Washington and Buffalo.
    Tampa has done it 4 times with 5, 18, 13, and 18 today all with Antonio Brown on the team

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.