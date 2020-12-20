Bruce Arians: “You’re not going to beat good teams playing this way”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have fallen on multiple occasions into double-digit holes this season. They did it again today in Atlanta, and they managed to come back and win. Coach Bruce Arians knows that falling behind isn’t the way to win in January.

“We lost to the Chiefs and the Rams by three,” Arians told reporters. “Both of those games spotting them [points] and playing this way. It’s not going to happen. You’re not going to beat those good teams playing this way. We’ve got to play better in the first half than we played today.”

The Buccaneers trailed 17-0 at intermission before waking up in the second half. It’s a trend that started in Week One (down 17-7 at halftime to the Saints) and that continued in Week Four (down 24-7 in the first half to the Chargers), Week Six (down 10-0 in the first quarter to the Packers), Week Eight (down 14-3 in the first half to the Giants), Week Nine (down 31-0 at halftime to the Saints), Week 11 (down 7-0 in the first quarter to the Rams), Week 12 (down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Chiefs).

And Arians is right, even if his comment includes a slap at an Atlanta team that Tampa faces again in two weeks. The Bucs can’t keep falling behind by double digits and expect to get to the Super Bowl and win it.

Even if that’s precisely what the Chiefs did in the 2019 playoffs.