Buccaneers close within three points to close third quarter

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but a Falcons team quarterbacked by Matt Ryan is giving up a big lead to a team quarterbacked by Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers didn’t score a point in the first half of Sunday’s game and trailed by 17 points at the break as a result, but the third quarter saw things swing back in their direction. Leonard Fournette scored from a yard out on their opening drive of the second half, did the same on their final offensive play of the quarter, and it is 24-21 with 15 minutes to play in Atlanta.

Tom Brady also threw a four-yard touchdown to Chris Godwin as the Bucs offense caught fire after their frustrating start. They picked up 203 yards after heading to halftime with just 60 yards to show for their efforts and their defense was able to come up with a quick stop ahead of Fournette’s second score.

Ryan was able to lead one touchdown drive and his overall numbers — 29-of-39 for 305 yards and three touchdowns — illustrate that the Tampa defense will have to continue to make plays to give their comeback a happy ending.