Buccaneers come back from 17 down, beat Falcons 31-27

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2020, 4:20 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

The Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn after blowing some big leads early this season, but that problem reared its head again on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Atlanta led 17-0 at halftime and 24-7 in the third quarter, but the Buccaneers found their offensive footing over the final minutes of the game. They scored on five straight possessions and took the lead for good on Antonio Brown‘s 46-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

The score was Brown’s first as a Buccaneer and the 31-27 win pushes the team to the doorstep of the playoffs. They will have to wait at least one more week to make a trip official, but the comeback makes it a very good bet that Tom Brady‘s first season with the team will go further than his former team will go this year.

The win could also keep the NFC South in play. The Saints will clinch with a win over the Chiefs, but a loss will keep some hope alive in Tampa.

Brady was 31-of-45 for 390 yards and a pair of touchdowns after throwing for just 70 yards during the first half of the game. Brown had five catches for 93 yards, Mike Evans had six for 110 yards, and eight receivers had at least three catches for the Buccaneers over the course of the afternoon.

The win moves the Bucs to 9-5 on the season and they’ll be in Detroit to try for their 10th win of the year next weekend. They’ll need to be sharper in pass defense after giving up 356 yards to Ryan and they’ll be hoping the second half explosion by the offense is a sign of how things will go for the rest of the year.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Buccaneers come back from 17 down, beat Falcons 31-27

  1. Culture of excellence. They are finally clicking late in the season. Be very afraid of Tompa Bay, NFL.

  2. Not that I think it makes much of a difference but those are either some blind ass refs or cheaters. After they move the ball forward a yard for no reason at the end of the play and call it first down when there is a clear gap between the sticks.

  3. Man , If they don’t fix their “Slow start” issue I can see a early playoff exit, coming real soon

  4. We are out of the playoffs, but in regards to Atlanta

    WE HAVE NOTHING…..

    All of New England 😉

  5. The Falcons seem to love the concept of choking big leads. As great as Brady was in the second half, the Falcons defense straight up collapsed. I feel bad for Matt Ryan putting up great numbers week after week and his teams always fails him.

  7. The most thumbed-up after the Bucs lost wk 1 was: “BB: 1 TB: 0”. A comment section filled with smug fans. “Belichick made him – mAtT cAsSeL – squishy footballs – system – the bucs won’t make the playoffs”

    CRICKETS NOW. PROVEN WRONG YET AGAIN

  9. A mystery first down at the end to say the least. Clearly short so we move and tilt the stick? Shady

  11. Yes, those officials were certainly on Brady’s side. I couldn’t believe how blatant it was.

  12. If Rodgers was on the bucs he would’ve thrown 4 TDs because when he gets to the 1yd line he’s throwing it 3 times, instead of just handing it to the RB

  13. “Theclarks”, you beat me to it. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more blatant BS call EVER. Even with their bad spot, it still was a couple inches short. Then when you look at the replay, the ball wasn’t anywhere close to the first down. I’ve had my suspicions that the NFL was a kind of puppet master manipulating things (i.e. a “whisper” in a head refs ear saying “do your best”), now I truly know it’s true. This wasn’t a huge situation, but the NFL doesn’t like to take chances. “Whisper” we want TB in the playoffs because Tom Brady is good for business. Whisper, whisper, no email or paper trail, mafia type stuff. It is REAL. The answer to 99 out of 100 questions? MONEY.

  14. Atlanta wouldn’t have won but that 1st down ruling was so bad. I didn’t look up the spread but Tampa might kick a FG there. Atlanta will probably get an apology and that crew won’t work playoff games.

  17. Tampa should coach better. They’re patchy. They have all the talents but just ekes out a win even with weak teams.

  18. Yes, those officials were certainly on Brady’s side. I couldn’t believe how blatant it was.
    ————————

    You have said this for all of Brady’s 227 wins.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.