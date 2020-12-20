Bucs take lead on Antonio Brown’s first TD of season

Getty Images

Wide receiver Antonio Brown‘s first touchdown as a Buccaneer could allow the team to get out of Atlanta with a win.

The Buccaneers lead for the first time all day after Brown reeled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady with just over six minutes to play. The score put the Bucs up 31-27 in a game they trailed by 17 points at halftime.

It was 17-0 Falcons at that point and the Bucs offense has come to life in the second half of the game. Brown’s touchdown was their fourth since the break.

Brown has five catches for 93 yards on the day.

It will now be up to the Bucs defense to keep the team in front. It will be a tall task as Matt Ryan has already thrown for 343 yards and three touchdowns this afternoon.