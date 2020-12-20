Calais Campbell, Marcus Peters, Mark Ingram inactive for Ravens

Getty Images

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell won’t be playing against his former team on Sunday afternoon.

Campbell was listed as questionable with a calf injury on Friday and he is on the team’s inactive list for their home game against the Jaguars. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is active, so there will be one former Jaguar trying to sack Gardner Minshew.

Cornerback Marcus Peters is also inactive with a calf injury. Peters did not practice at all this week and joined Campbell in the questionable category.

Running back Mark Ingram was not on the injury report, but he is on the inactive list. The scratch comes after Ingram played one snap in Monday’s 47-42 win over the Browns and the team will roll with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill in the backfield.