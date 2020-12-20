Cam Jordan ejected for throwing punch; Marcus Williams, Tre’Quan Smith injured

USA TODAY Sports

The Saints are without some key players in the fourth quarter as they try to come back.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was ejected with 13:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. He got into with offensive lineman Andrew Wylie after an incompletion and threw a punch that connected with Wylie’s helmet.

Jordan had three tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.

The Chiefs scored on the next play with Le'Veon Bell running to what would have been Jordan’s side for a 13-yard touchdown. The Chiefs lead 29-15.

Safety Marcus Williams injured an ankle while breaking up a long pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter. Williams underwent examination and jogged on the sideline before going to the locker room.

The Saints report Williams is questionable to return.

P.J. Williams replaced Marcus Williams, who has two tackles and a pass breakup.

Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Smith has one catch for 25 yards.