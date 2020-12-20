Cam Newton: Tale of whole season has been coming up a tad short

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t able to get his team into the end zone during Sunday’s game in Miami and they wound up 22-12 losers as a result of their latest sluggish offensive performance.

The loss ended any hopes that the Patriots will be going to the playoffs in Newton’s first season with the team.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating,” Newton said in his postgame press conference. “But like I said, I don’t want to just dwell on what’s the obvious. This whole season has kind of been the tale of just coming up just a tad bit short. Call it however you want to do. We still got guys that’s new to this system. We still got guys that’s young. We still got guys that just don’t get it and we still got guys that’s battling their tails off each and every week. We just got to keep building on the optimism of what we can become and just move from there.”

Whether Newton will be in New England to build on this season is an open question at this point. He signed a one-year deal with the team this offseason and there was little to suggest that his return is going to be the best option available to the Patriots.

They could take a look at another one in the final two weeks by starting Jarrett Stidham. Newton said he didn’t know if that was a possibility and that he’s “just going to keep doing what I’m asked to do” for the rest of the season.