Cardinals stay in playoff position with win over Eagles

Getty Images

Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts are two of the most entertaining young quarterbacks in the NFL, and today they put on a highly entertaining game.

In the end, it was Murray’s Cardinals who came out on top, beating Hurts’ Eagles 33-26 to improve to 8-6 and keep themselves in position to earn an NFC wild card berth.

For the Eagles, the loss drops them to 4-9-1 and probably ends their hopes of winning the NFC East. But it’s to Hurts’ credit that they had any such hopes: With Carson Wentz at quarterback, the Eagles were one of the worst teams in the NFL. With Hurts, they’re a completely different offense, and Philly fans will be left wondering what might have happened this season if Wentz had been benched sooner.

As for the Cardinals, they got a 400-yard passing game out of Murray, who also scored a rushing touchdown and became the first player in NFL history to have both a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in nine different games in a season.

The Cardinals may prove to be a dangerous team in January, with Murray making plays all over the field in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. The Eagles probably would have been a dangerous team in January, too, if only they had turned to Hurts earlier.