Chiefs win ninth in a row, move to 13-1 with 32-29 win over Saints

Posted by Charean Williams on December 20, 2020, 8:09 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The Saints got Drew Brees back, but they lost several key players. They also lost another game.

New Orleans went into last week leading the NFC with a 10-2 record. They came out of Sunday 10-4 and all but out of the running for the top seed in the NFC.

The Saints made it interesting again and again Sunday, but they didn’t have enough to match the Chiefs. Kansas City held on for a 32-29 victory over New Orleans.

The Chiefs won their ninth in a row since a 40-32 loss to the Raiders and moved to an NFL-best 13-1 record. They won all eight road games this season. They did lose rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to leg/hip injuries that appeared serious.

Patrick Mahomes had his 300-yard streak stopped at six consecutive games. He threw for 254, completing 26-of-47 with three touchdowns. Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman each had a touchdown catch, and Le'Veon Bell had a touchdown run.

The Chiefs held the Saints to 285 yards in Brees’ return from fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Brees, who led the NFL with a 73.5 completion percentage, started the game 0-for-6 and went 15-of-34 for 234 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Taysom Hill had a rushing touchdown, and Latavius Murray, Alvin Kamara and Lil’Jordan Humphrey had receiving touchdowns.

The Saints had defensive end Cameron Jordan ejected for throwing a punch, and safety Marcus Williams, defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson and receiver Tre'Quan Smith left with injuries.

17 responses to “Chiefs win ninth in a row, move to 13-1 with 32-29 win over Saints

