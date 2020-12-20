Chris Hubbard questionable to return with knee injury, Giants lead 3-0

Getty Images

Browns starting right guard Wyatt Teller is inactive with an ankle injury. Now his replacement is at least temporarily out of the game, too.

Cleveland announced Chris Hubbard is questionable to return with a knee injury. He went down on the Browns’ second offensive play after pass blocking for quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s three-yard completion to wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Rookie fifth-round pick Nick Harris came in to replace Hubbard. Harris had played one offensive snap before entering the contest.

The Browns were backed up at their own eight-yard line because the Giants ran a failed fake field goal to end their first possession. While the Giants initially looked like they’d settle for three points, they spread out the formation to put punter/holder Riley Dixon in the shotgun. He fielded the snap and threw it to offensive lineman Nick Gates in the end zone, but the pass was incomplete.

It was an odd play to end a promising first series for New York.

But the Giants did kick a 37-yard field goal on their second possession to take a 3-0 lead with 4:12 in the second quarter.