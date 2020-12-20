Clyde Edwards-Helaire helped to locker room with leg injury

Getty Images

Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was injured late in the fourth quarter, and it did not look good.

On a 4-yard run with 5:15 remaining, Edwards-Helaire’s left leg got trapped underneath him and bent awkwardly in the pile.

Edwards-Helaire appeared in a great deal of pain.

The LSU product was carried off the field to the locker room.

The team announced Edwards-Helaire has a hip/leg injury.

Edwards-Helaire finishes his return to Louisiana with 14 carries for 79 yards and one catch for 4 yards.

The Chiefs lead 32-29 with 2:06 remaining.