Clyde Edwards-Helaire helped to locker room with leg injury

Getty Images
Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was injured late in the fourth quarter, and it did not look good.
On a 4-yard run with 5:15 remaining, Edwards-Helaire’s left leg got trapped underneath him and bent awkwardly in the pile.
Edwards-Helaire appeared in a great deal of pain.
The LSU product was carried off the field to the locker room.
The team announced Edwards-Helaire has a hip/leg injury.
Edwards-Helaire finishes his return to Louisiana with 14 carries for 79 yards and one catch for 4 yards.
The Chiefs lead 32-29 with 2:06 remaining.