Colts lead Texans 14-0 after first quarter

Getty Images

T.Y. Hilton, nicknamed the mayor of Houston for his big games against the Texans, does not have a catch yet. The Colts have a 14-0 lead anyway.

Jonathan Taylor scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, and Zach Pascal had an 11-yard touchdown reception from Philip Rivers in the first quarter.

Rivers is 7-of-8 for 75 yards and a touchdown. Pascal has three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts outgained Houston 123 to 43 in the first quarter.

Indianapolis’ touchdown drives covered 81 and 42 yards. The second was set up by a Deshaun Watson fumble.

DeForest Buckner forced it on a sack of Watson, and Justin Houston recovered it.