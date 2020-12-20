Cowboys lead 49ers 17-14 at halftime

Getty Images

The Cowboys used two 49ers turnovers to score 14 early points, but they have done little since.

The 49ers have outgained the Cowboys 170 to 134, but Dallas leads 17-14 at halftime.

Tony Pollard scored on a 1-yard touchdown run after a Richie James fumble on a punt return, and Michael Gallup caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton after a Nick Mullens fumble.

Greg Zuerlein made a 48-yard field goal, but his 60-yard try before halftime was wide right.

The 49ers got points from Jordan Reed on a 5-yard pass from Mullens, and Brandon Aiyuk scored on a 2-yard touchdown pass that was more run than pass on fourth down.

Pollard has six carries for 16 yards and a touchdown and has caught five passes for 51 yards. Dalton is 12-of-20 for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Mullens is 10-of-16 for 97 yards and two touchdowns with a lost fumble. Raheem Mostert has 13 carries for 67 yards.

49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward appeared to be knocked out after hitting his head while tackling CeeDee Lamb late in the first half. Ward walked off the field under his own power and went directly into the locker room.