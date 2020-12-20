Cowboys score 24 points off 49ers turnovers to win 41-33

Getty Images

Nick Mullens and the 49ers are the gift that keeps on giving.

Washington scored two defensive touchdowns off San Francisco turnovers last week in a win. On Sunday, Dallas used four 49ers turnovers for 24 points.

The Cowboys beat the 49ers 41-33. They moved to 5-9, a game behind Washington, which fell to 6-8 with a loss to the Seahawks. Washington, though, holds the head-to-head tiebreaker on the Cowboys with a sweep of the season series.

The Eagles just kicked off, and the Giants play in Sunday Night Football.

Dallas has won two in a row and three of five.

Mullens and Richie James each lost a fumble in the first quarter that led to a quick 14-0 Cowboys lead. Mullens threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter that led to 10 Cowboys points after the 49ers twice came back to tie the game.

Donovan Wilson‘s interception led to a 46-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal, and Anthony Brown‘s pick led to a Tony Pollard‘s 40-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys put an exclamation point on the victory after Robbie Gould‘s 31-yard field goal with 40 seconds left cut Dallas’ lead to one score. Gould tried an onside kick that CeeDee Lamb returned 47 yards for a touchdown.

It was a good thing since C.J. Beathard‘s Hail Mary on the final play was caught by Kendrick Bourne for the final margin of victory.

The teams combined for 23 points in the final 2:27.

Pollard, replacing Ezekiel Elliott, who was inactive with a calf injury, had 12 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns and six catches for 63 yards.

Andy Dalton completed 19 of 33 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz had touchdown receptions.

Gallup left the game in the second half with a hip injury. Safety Xavier Woods went out with a chest injury and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch didn’t return with an ankle injury.

Mullens injured his arm late in the fourth quarter with Beathard replacing him. Mullens was 21-of-36 for 219 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.