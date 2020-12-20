Daniel Jones officially inactive, Colt McCoy to start for Giants

Getty Images

Quarterback Daniel Jones is officially inactive, which means Colt McCoy will start against the team that drafted him on Sunday Night Football.

Jones entered the weekend questionable after he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday with hamstring and ankle injuries. He started last week’s game against the Cardinals but completed only 11 passes for 127 yards. He was also sacked six times, and McCoy came in to relieve Jones at the end of the game.

New York’s remaining inactives are wide receiver Dante Pettis, cornerback Darnay Holmes, linebacker T.J. Brunson, offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, offensive lineman Jackson Barton, and defensive end R.J. McIntosh.

The Browns previously declared guard Wyatt Teller (ankle) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) out. Cleveland announced Chris Hubbard will start at right guard and Sheldrick Redwine will start at free safety.

Cleveland’s remaining inactives are wide receiver Marvin Hall, cornerback Robert Jackson, linebacker Mack Wilson, and defensive end Joe Jackson.