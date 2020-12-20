DeeJay Dallas out with ankle injury, Seattle leads Washington 13-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Seattle running back Rashaad Penny returned this week for his first game of the season, but the Seahawks may be without another for a while.

Rookie DeeJay Dallas was carted off the field late in the second quarter with an air cast over his right leg. Seattle subsequently declared him out with an ankle injury.

Dallas went down with the injury on a kickoff.

The Seahawks lead Washington 13-3 at halftime, using a 10-play, 97-yard drive to score their first touchdown with 1:45 left in the second period. Quarterback Russell Wilson connected with tight end Jacob Hollister for a 10-yard touchdown to cap the possession.

Kicker Jason Myers nailed field goals from 43 and 40 yards.

Wilson is 11-of-16 passing for 71 yards with one touchdown. He also has three carries for 55 yards.

With Washington quarterback Alex Smith out with a calf injury, second-year QB Dwayne Haskins is making his first start since Week 4. He’s completed 15-of-24 for 98 yards and an interception, though he did get the Football Team in position for Dustin Hopkins‘ 48-yard field goal to end the first half.

Tight end Logan Thomas has been Haskins’ favorite target, making eight catches for 64 yards. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has just three receptions for 16 yards.

The Seahawks get the ball first to start the second half.