Dez Bryant scores first touchdown since 2017, Ravens lead Jaguars 26-0

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dez Bryant threatened to sit out the rest of the season after he was taken off the field for a positive COVID-19 test just before the Ravens played the Cowboys in Week 13.

He’s probably glad he didn’t, because he caught an 11-yard touchdown pass just before halftime on Sunday. Quarterback Lamar Jackson initially had no one open, then scrambled to his left and found Bryant open in the end zone.

Bryant’s score was his first trip to the end zone since 2017 with the Cowboys.

Of course, he threw up the X.

Baltimore leads Jacksonville by 26, but the game isn’t even that close. The Ravens scored touchdowns on three of their six first-half possession, and had a field goal on another.

Even when quarterback Lamar Jackson made a mistake, the defense made it right. Jackson’s early interception became Ravens points when linebacker Matthew Judon sacked Gardner Minshew in the end zone for a safety.

Jackson finished the first half 11-of-14 passing for 145 yards with a pair of touchdowns and a pick. Marquise Brown was his leading receiver, catching five passes for 55 yards.

Making his first start since Week 7, Minshew is 8-of-11 passing for 53 yards. He’s been sacked four times.

If you’re looking for something in the positive column for Jacksonville, running back James Robinson had 16 yards in the first half. That’s enough to pass Maurice Jones-Drew for No. 2 on the franchise list in rookie scrimmage yards.

Jacksonville will start the second half with the ball.