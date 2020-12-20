Dolphins eliminate Patriots from playoff contention

Posted by Josh Alper on December 20, 2020, 4:04 PM EST
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
The Patriots will not be going to the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Miami ran the ball down the Patriots’ throats and picked up 250 rushing yards in a 22-12 win that eliminated the Patriots from playoff contention in their first season. The last playoff miss came when Tom Brady tore his ACL in the season opener and this one comes with Brady now playing for the Buccaneers.

The Patriots led Sunday’s game 6-0 at halftime, but the Dolphins took the lead with a touchdown to open the third quarter and added two more while the Patriots remained unable to get the ball into the end zone. It’s fitting that the offense was so ineffective in the coda to their playoff hopes as the unit’s issues were a major issue all season.

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah delivered the final blow with a sack of Cam Newton as the Patriots tried to convert a fourth down with just over a minute left to play.

New England’s run defense was a more recent concern and they took a step backward after allowing the Rams to go for 186 yards last week. Salvon Ahmed had 116 yards, Matt Breida had 86, and Tua Tagovailoa scored twice on the ground. Tagovailoa became the sixth rookie quarterback to beat the Patriots in the Belichick era and the Dolphins took a step toward joining the Bills in the playoffs in what’s become a season of change in the AFC East.

Miami will work for a win in Las Vegas next weekend in order to move closer to toward booking that berth. While that’s going on, the Patriots will play their first game with nothing but a spot in the draft order at stake in a very long time when they host the division winners from Buffalo.

19 responses to “Dolphins eliminate Patriots from playoff contention

  1. I’m so upset they didn’t put Jarrett Stidham in and his 10 point QB rating. What a travesty. Clearly McDaniels is in love with Newton.

  2. Congrats to flo and Chris Grier for building up the dolphins. We have dominated the league for 20 years!!! We need to rebuild. I look forward to watching the transition and seeing Buffalo and Miami dance!

    Great game dolphins! Congrats to your fans as well as bills mafia!! GO NUTS GUYS! YOU HAVE EARNED IT

  5. The fact they ran over 200 yards on a Belichick defense is a big yikes. Meanwhile down in Tampa… What makes this so ironic is that the saying was always, “Belichick gets rid of players a year too soon rather than a year too late.” Well it looks like Brady did the same thing to him.

    Belichick has to give up GM duties. Even with the opt outs that roster just isn’t good. It wasn’t good last year but Pats schedule bailed them out, half the teams they faced finished under .500, and three I believe more were at .500. The writing is on the wall.

    Hire a GM. One that values receivers.

  6. With a full off season and ota’s and a full camp, I think Newton could open 2021 as the worst starting QB in the NFL. My God is he terrible.

  7. That was painful could we please play Stidham Cam cant even throw a 20 pass play without winding up for 5 seconds.

  8. So much for plugging in any QB to the ‘system’ – Brady WAS the system. As a head coach, Bill was sub – .500 pre-Brady and is now sub-.500 post Brady….speaks for itself as Brady at 43 rolls again today. BB is a losing coach without Brady, time for the Pats to move on from this farce.

  10. Belichick’s record without Tom Brady being under .500 continues. Keep masquerading as the arrogant professor or football genius, you’re no better than Rex Ryan.

  13. Cam couldn’t get it done once again. Miami was held to under 24 points and yet no touchdowns the whole game. I’m also vindicated in saying that Tua is the best rookie qb in the draft he showed great poise after that redzone pick. Good game Fins on to the 2021 season. Go Pats!

    Yeah well, he was also the last coach to lead Cleveland to a playoff win, against my patriots and his mentor Bill Parcells. That was also after having to rebuild Cleveland from salary cap hell and deal with old players……

  18. And yet the Dolphins draft picks keep getting better, thanks Houston (and Dallas today).

    Had Atlanta held on for that win we’d be in the 5th draft slot, instead of 6th.

    Can’t wait to get the cavalry back.

