Dolphins get on the board, take 7-6 lead

USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins didn’t score any points in the first half of Sunday’s game, but it didn’t take them long to break through in the second half.

Miami went 72 yards in under five minutes and Salvon Ahmed plunged into the end zone from a yard out to put the Dolphins on the board. Jason Sanders‘ extra point pushed the Dolphins to a 7-6 lead.

Tua Tagovailoa hit Mack Hollins for a 20-yard gain and the other 52 yards of the drive came on the ground. Ahmed, Tagovailoa, Matt Breida, and Lynn Bowden all had productive runs on the way to the end zone.

The Patriots will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss while the Dolphins would boost their chances of advanceing with a win.