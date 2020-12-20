Doug Pederson: I’ll have a decision tomorrow who starts at QB next week

December 20, 2020
Eagles coach Doug Pederson may be the only person in America who doesn’t know that Jalen Hurts is a better quarterback than Carson Wentz.

After the Eagles’ loss to the Cardinals today, Pederson praised Hurts’ performance, but then said he isn’t yet ready to say whether Hurts is going to be the starter again next week.

“I thought he had great poise, great leadership, played physically tough, mentally tough, made some really good throws down the stretch,” Pederson said of Hurts. “I’ll probably have a decision for you tomorrow on next week.”

Hurts has energized an offense that was absolutely terrible with Wentz starting, and it would be coaching malpractice for Pederson to go back to Wentz now. But for some reason, Pederson won’t come right out and say the obvious: Hurts is the Eagles’ starting quarterback.

Pederson will say that tomorrow. That he won’t say it today raises questions about why the Eagles can’t just speak the truth and acknowledge that Wentz has failed, and Hurts has earned the starting job.

18 responses to "Doug Pederson: I'll have a decision tomorrow who starts at QB next week

  3. Imagine if he didn’t waste 6 games starting Wentz. Then imagine if Howie wouldn’t have drafted bum WRs.

  4. I am so done with Pederson. Between this b.s.,not running the ball, and TWO HAIL MARYS FROM THE 30. I was ok with him staying as long as they got a real OC. But, im done. He has to go. Pederson, wentz, and Howie all need to go or this thing is just gonna get worse.

  6. The Eagles had the final pick in the first round in 2017 and traded it to the Ravens who took Lamar Jackson. The Eagles took Jalen Hurts to avoid making a similar mistake. Howie Roseman needs to be held accountable for his multitude of draft mistakes but the Hurts pick is looking less like one of them.

  7. Any HC with a lick of common sense would have already made the decision, Hurts is twice the QB Wentz is this season!

    I think it’s become crystal clear that Frank Reich was the reason the Eagles were what they were when they won the SB, the Eagles haven’t done squat since he left!

  10. What? Why is this even a question? If he had yanked Wentz 10 games ago, the Eagles would probably be running away with that division.

  11. I don’t understand the clamor for the coach to name next week’s starter immediately after a game.
    Why is that necessary? It seems the media wants to know even before the coach can inform his own players.

  12. Um, we already went over this coach it’s Hurts. Wentz is DONE trade him for a ham sammich if you can.

    Pederson just got a backup to throw for 330 yards with same weapons that sucked with Wentz

  16. But I thought no one could suceed with this oline wnd weapons ? I was told even psycho
    Mahomes wouldn’t have success behind this oline a WENTZ WAS ALWAYS THE PROBLEM

  17. Really? If he’s even considering putting Crybaby Carson back in he needs to be fired.

