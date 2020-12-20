Drew Brees misses on first four attempts, throws interception

Getty Images

Drew Brees‘ return hasn’t been anything for the Saints to celebrate so far. All is not right for the Saints or Brees.

Brees has missed on his first four attempts for only the second time in his career. He has thrown an interception.

He does not look 100 percent in his first game since Nov. 15.

Brees has never started a game 0-for-5, according to CBS.

The Saints punted after going three-and-out on their first possession. They faced third-and-five on their second possession, and Brees’ pass intended for Lil’Jordan Humphrey was intercepted by L’Jarius Sneed and returned 3 yards to the New Orleans 36.

The Chiefs converted with a 5-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill on third down. It was Mahomes’ 34th touchdown, and the 17th overall for Hill, including 15 receiving.

Mahomes is 6-of-12 for 29 yards and a touchdown. He also has a 13-yard run.

Travis Kelce has two catches for 19 yards.