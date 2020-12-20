Drew Brees officially active for first time since Nov. 15

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is officially a go. One hundred percent or not, Brees will play for the first time since Nov. 15.

The Saints’ inactives are defensive tackle Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf), offensive guard Nick Easton (concussion), cornerback Ken Crawley, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly and running back Ty Montgomery.

The Saints also won’t have quarterback Jameis Winston (reserve/COVID-19), receiver Michael Thomas (injured reserve) and return specialist Deonte Harris (injured reserve).

The Chiefs’ inactives are right tackle Mike Remmers (back), linebacker Damien Wilson (knee), running back Darwin Thompson (illness), cornerback BoPete Keyes, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

Left tackle Eric Fisher will play. He was questionable with a back issue.