Drew Brees starts a game 0-for-5 for first time in his career

USA TODAY Sports

How long until the Saints replace Drew Brees?

The Saints starting quarterback does not look like himself after three three-and-outs.

He has started a game 0-for-5 for the first time in his career, according to the CBS broadcast. His only pass that didn’t hit the ground in the first quarter was intercepted by L’Jarius Sneed and returned 3 yards to the New Orleans 36 to set up a Chiefs’ touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Brees entered the game leading the league with a 73.5 completion percentage. He led the past three seasons, completing 72 percent of his throws in 2017, 74.4 percent in 2018 and 74.3 in 2019.

So his inaccuracy Sunday is notable.

The Saints had nine plays and 16 yards in the first quarter, and the Chiefs scored on the first play of second quarter to take a 14-0 lead. Travis Kelce caught a 1-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes on a shot put pass.

Brees is playing for the first time since Nov. 15 when he fractured multiple ribs and was diagnosed with a collapsed lung.