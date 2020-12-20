Drew Brees’ touchdown pass gives Saints 15-14 lead

Getty Images

The Saints didn’t need long in the second half to take the lead. Only a minute and 44 seconds to be exact.

Latavius Murray scored on a 24-yard pass from Drew Brees to open the second half and give the Saints a 15-14 lead. Brees’ pass on the two-point conversion was incomplete.

Brees had a 25-yard pass to Tre'Quan Smith to get the Saints moving in the right direction, and Chris Jones was penalized 15 yards for a questionable roughing the passer penalty on the same play.

The Chiefs contributed another 19 yards with a defensive pass interference penalty on L’Jarius Sneed, even though Brees’ pass was several yards underthrown with no chance for Taysom Hill to catch it.

The Saints went 75 yards in four plays.

Brees now is 7-of-18 for 136 yards with a touchdown and an interception.