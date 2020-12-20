Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he expected running back Ezekiel Elliott to play against the 49ers on Sunday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Elliott would play, and Elliott himself said he’d be in the lineup despite a calf injury.

All three men were off base, however. Elliott is inactive for Sunday’s game.

It is the first game that Elliott has missed this season and the first game that he has missed since sitting out the final game of the 2017 season.

Tony Pollard will be the lead back for the Cowboys on Sunday. Rico Dowdle and Sewo Olonilua are also on hand.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci, wide receiver Malik Turner, cornerback Rashard Robinson, defensive end Bradlee Anae, linebacker Luke Gifford, and defensive tackle Ron’Dell Carter are also inactive for Dallas.