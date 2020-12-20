Falcons grab quick lead over Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Falcons can only play spoiler to other teams’ playoff hopes at this point and their effort to do so on Sunday is off to a good start.

Matt Ryan went 6-of-6 on the Falcons’ opening possession of the game and capped the drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage. The score put the Falcons up 7-0 with less than five minutes off the clock.

Ryan hit Gage for 27 yards one play before the touchdown and also hooked up with Calvin Ridley for a 23-yard gain on a third-and-1 earlier in the drive. He had 71 yards overall to open the game.

The Buccaneers can make the playoffs with a win and a tie in the Bears-Vikings game. While that’s an unlikely combo, getting the win would be a positive step in their push for the postseason.