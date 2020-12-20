Fifteenth Sunday arrives, and all games are on

Getty Images

Week 15 started Thursday and continued with a Saturday doubleheader. The biggest game day of the week has arrived, and all 12 games scheduled for Sunday will be played as scheduled.

Despite the ongoing smattering of COVID-19 issues, all games will be played as scheduled today.

Assuming Steelers-Bengals happens on Monday night without a hitch, that will leave two weeks and 32 games to go before the league pulls off something that didn’t seem likely in September and that would have been regarded as inconceivable based on the extent to which the pandemic still infects, sickens, and kills. The NFL has found a way to coexist with the virus, and it has provided millions a distraction from the ongoing stress and strain of an existence that, for those who care about the pandemic, has had us staying at home and avoiding others for months.

So kudos to the NFL. Despite some complications and postponements and a couple of full-blown outbreaks, it has worked. All teams will have played 14 games as of Tuesday morning, and at this point it’s hard not to imagine all 256 games being played in the 17 allotted weeks.