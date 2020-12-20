Glazer: Drew Brees isn’t 100 percent

Getty Images

The Saints will use quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday. But Brees is not fully healed from broken ribs in the double digits.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports spoke to Brees on Saturday, and Glazer shared the information he gleaned on Sunday’s pregame show.

Per Glazer, Brees isn’t 100 percent. Brees said he can throw “without issues,” however.

It’s unclear whether and to what extent Brees’ ribs are healed. Per Glazer, Brees couldn’t get another scan on his ribs because he’s had three, and “it’s just too much radiation.”

“So he really doesn’t know how healed up the ribs are,” Glazer said. “He can only go by how he feels.”

Why, then, is Brees playing? “Because this is when my team really needs me out there,” he told Glazer.

They need him even more today. With Trevor Siemian waived and Jameis Winston a surprise addition to the COVID-19 reserve list, it’s Brees and Taysom Hill and then maybe Emmanuel Sanders or some other position player at the quarterback position against the Chiefs.