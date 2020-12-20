Jamal Adams on clinching a playoff berth: I’m not used to this

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams had another sack on Sunday, extending his single-season record for a defensive back. But more importantly, the Seahawks clinched a playoff berth with the 20-15 win, meaning Adams will play in the postseason for the first time.

He didn’t even let a reporter finish a question about playing January football before exclaiming, “Hell yeah!”

“That’s a hell of a feeling, man,” Adams said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “I’m sorry, I’m not used to this guys. I know you guys are used to Seattle always going to the playoffs — I’m not used to this.”

Adams noted by now he’s usually packing up, sending his cars home, and plotting out vacations.

“It’s a feeling that you really can’t describe, playing meaningful football. And when you’re going out there, competing at a high level, the confidence, the juice — man, if we had the fans I can only imagine,” Adams said. “There’s nothing like winning, man. This is what we do. This is what we do it for. If anybody tells you anything different about this league, they’re lying to you because everything’s about winning — no questions asked.”

The Seahawks will host the Rams next week for a matchup that may decide the NFC West. If Los Angeles doesn’t mount a second-half comeback against the Jets, Seattle will have an inside track to finishing in first place.