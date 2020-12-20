Jamison Crowder active for Jets on Sunday

Getty Images

The Jets’ push for their first win in 14 tries will come with the help of wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

Crowder was listed as questionable because of a calf injury on Friday’s injury report and the team has him in the lineup for Sunday’s road game against the Rams. Crowder has 42 catches for 510 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Crowder was the only player on the injury report for the Jets this week. Quarterback James Morgan, offensive lineman Cam Clark, wide receiver Vyncint Smith, tight end Ross Travis, wide receiver Lawrence Cager, and cornerback Elijah Campbell are inactive for the Jets.

Running back Raymond Calais, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, running back Xavier Jones, and linebacker Terrell Lewis are out for the Rams.