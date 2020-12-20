Jets extend lead to 13-0 after picking off Jared Goff

Getty Images

The Jets had their customary good start to Sunday’s game against the Rams and things have always gone south from there for the 0-13 club this season.

This Sunday is playing out differently thus far. Safety J.T. Hassell blocked a punt to set up a field goal and rookie Bryce Hall picked off Jared Goff on the next Rams possession. The Rams Defense was able to hold them to another field goal and the Jets lead 13-0 with just under eight minutes to play in the half.

Goff’s interception continued a miserable offensive start for the Rams. They have 42 yards and two first downs thus far and Goff has been sacked twice by a feisty Jets defensive line. They also had running back Cam Akers need help getting off the field after an injury.

The defense has kept the deficit manageable, but it won’t continue to feel that way if the Rams don’t get on track offensively.

UPDATE 4:58 p.m. ET: Akers is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

UPDATE 5:07 p.m. ET: Akers has returned to the game.