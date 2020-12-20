Jets get their first win of the season

Getty Images

The Jets will not go 0-16.

After 13 straight losses to open the 2020 season, the Jets have finally won a game. They opened their game with the Rams with a Ty Johnson touchdown and never trailed on their way to a 23-20 victory.

It looked like the game might get away from them in the fourth quarter. The Rams went from being down 20-3 in the third quarter to being down 23-17 with the ball in the fourth quarter. Cam Akers appeared to put them up with an 18-yard touchdown run to cap the drive, but right guard Austin Corbett was flagged for holding and the Rams had to settle for a field goal.

They forced a quick punt and Nsimba Webster returned the ball past midfield, but an illegal block by tight end Tyler Higbee wiped out another big Akers run and Jets safety Marcus Maye knocked away a pass to tight end Gerald Everett on fourth down with just under four mintues to play.

Frank Gore ran for one first down and then caught a pass from Sam Darnold on third down for another one at the two minute warning. That was the end of the game as the Rams had no timeouts left to use for a last chance at tying or winning the game.

The loss is a costly one for the Rams. They’re now out of first place in the NFC West and a loss to the Seahawks in Seattle next week would leave them no chance at winning the division.

If they play the way they did this Sunday, that outcome will be a likely one. They fell behind 13-0 in the first half and didn’t get into the end zone until they were down 20-3 in the third quarter. The Jets blocked a punt, intercepted Jared Goff in the first half, and put together two 72-yard scoring drives after halftime that ate up time the Rams needed to get back into the game.

It all added up to the biggest upset of the season and an outcome with major implications in the NFC. It also carries major draft implications. The Jaguars are now in the No. 1 draft position and will stay there if they lose to the Bears and Colts the next two weeks.

Given the expectations for Trevor Lawrence, this Jets win may have implications for years to come.