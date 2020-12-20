Jets get their first win of the season

The Jets will not go 0-16.

After 13 straight losses to open the 2020 season, the Jets have finally won a game. They opened their game with the Rams with a Ty Johnson touchdown and never trailed on their way to a 23-20 victory.

It looked like the game might get away from them in the fourth quarter. The Rams went from being down 20-3 in the third quarter to being down 23-17 with the ball in the fourth quarter. Cam Akers appeared to put them up with an 18-yard touchdown run to cap the drive, but right guard Austin Corbett was flagged for holding and the Rams had to settle for a field goal.

They forced a quick punt and Nsimba Webster returned the ball past midfield, but an illegal block by tight end Tyler Higbee wiped out another big Akers run and Jets safety Marcus Maye knocked away a pass to tight end Gerald Everett on fourth down with just under four mintues to play.

Frank Gore ran for one first down and then caught a pass from Sam Darnold on third down for another one at the two minute warning. That was the end of the game as the Rams had no timeouts left to use for a last chance at tying or winning the game.

The loss is a costly one for the Rams. They’re now out of first place in the NFC West and a loss to the Seahawks in Seattle next week would leave them no chance at winning the division.

If they play the way they did this Sunday, that outcome will be a likely one. They fell behind 13-0 in the first half and didn’t get into the end zone until they were down 20-3 in the third quarter. The Jets blocked a punt, intercepted Jared Goff in the first half, and put together two 72-yard scoring drives after halftime that ate up time the Rams needed to get back into the game.

It all added up to the biggest upset of the season and an outcome with major implications in the NFC. It also carries major draft implications. The Jaguars are now in the No. 1 draft position and will stay there if they lose to the Bears and Colts the next two weeks.

Given the expectations for Trevor Lawrence, this Jets win may have implications for years to come.

  1. who needs trevor lawrence ,right jets fans!!!! this is so completely jets like i can’t understand why i did not notice it sooner!

  2. Sure we can all laugh at the Jets but they’ll be laughing next year when Matt Patricia and not-Trevor Lawrence are leading them to a 3 win season!

  3. Rams are a fraud team that can’t do anything right. All I wanted for this season was a 0-16 Jets. It would have been the memory of all memories to see the Jets misery get piled on.

    I hope the Rams are a first round knock out.

  5. Seeing several headlines already that allude to the Jets “blowing” their shot at Trevor Lawrence. Seriously, do people have memories? The Jets “tanked” for Darnold 3 years ago and immediately ruined him. A #1 pick guarantees nothing. Especially for the Jets.

  8. As much as I would have loved an 0 and 16 Jets, there have been too many games they’ve been in, where they should have won but lost. Eventually, their fortunes were going to change. They aren’t half as bad as the 2008 Lions or the 2017 Browns. Still bad though.

  10. I honestly feel that Sam Darnold is not a bad franchise QB. With a little more direction and some solid weapons around him, he can be decent.

  13. dolphins2cool says:
    Just Embarrassing Trevor’s Smiling.
    ==

    Sure, because going to Jacksonville will be so much better for his career.

  14. Yeah, I think we can stop putting Jared Goff on those lists with “elite” quarterbacks.

  16. Poor Trevor. Instead of livin it up in New York City he might be going to Jacksonville. You ever been to Jacksonville?

  17. Good job Goff. 3rd and 4 and you go deep and miss just for McVay to go for it again on 4th and 4 and what do you do??? You go deep again smh.

  18. Jets should roll with Darnold and a real coach next year. Draft a #1 WR or trade back for a haul.

  23. It doesn’t matter if the QB is Darnold, Lawrence or Fields but the team that is around him. The Jets have been close in several games so The most important decision they will have to make is who the head coach will be. They have to improve the talent around him!! You can talk about Mahommes all you want but put him in Darnold’s situation and what would you expect to get from him. Three or four more wins a season?

  24. Somewhere, Dan Orlovsky and the rest of the 2008 Lions are popping their bottles of Two-Buck Chuck in celebration.

  25. Trevor lawrence just heaved a sigh of relief. Only in Jets land could winning a game really mean dooming yourself in the future. What a futile organization.

  26. The Rams get the Big Raspberry Award for losing to the Jets!! Concerning the Rams:

    To quote the late Dennis Green: “they are who we thought they are!!”
    To quote Jim Mora: “playoffs?” … “playoffs?” … “are you kidding me??” … “I’m just trying to win a game!!”
    To quote the late Yogi Berra: — “The future ain’t what it used to be”
    Another Yogi Berra: “Ninety percent of the game is half mental”

    Congrats to the Jets !!

  27. “@iliketurtles”
    Give me Jacksonville, the beaches, easy living, and world class golf over NYC as a hometown any day of the week.
    Trever just got married to his lifelong sweetheart…the jville beaches will suit them just fine.

  28. So it’s the dreadful, terribly run large-market team vs. the dreadful, terribly-run small-market team in the Lawrence sweepstakes.

    No one wins, and Lawrence loses.

  29. The only thing that would make me laugh harder is if the Jaguars announce Bill O’Brien as their next coach.

  30. I’m not sure how the Jags wind up in first place in the draft. The Jets and Jags didn’t play each other so head to head is out. Their only common opponent is the Colts who the Jags beat and the Jets lost to. The Jags win is in the AFC the Jets win is not. I think the tie breakers go to the Jets.

  31. Thank you New York Jets for finally showing true heart and respecting your fans enough to go out and win a game.
    Tanking or not, an 0-16 season is a true middle finger to the fans and should never happen in professional sports.

