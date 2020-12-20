Jets score on opening possession for eighth straight game

Getty Images

The Jets have not excelled at much this season, but they have been very efficient on their first offensive possessions of games.

Sam Darnold hit Ty Johnson for an 18-yard touchdown to cap the first drive of Sunday’s game against the Rams and the Jets are up 7-0 after forcing a pair of three-and-outs for the Los Angeles offense.

It’s the eighth straight game that has seen the Jets get on the board on their first possession. They’ve lost the previous seven, including last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. After taking a 3-0 lead in that one, the Jets allowed 40 unanswered points.

We’ll now find out if the Jets have once again saved their best for first.