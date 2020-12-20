Justin Jefferson says he’s “no diva” in response to clip of him yelling about Kirk Cousins

Posted by Mike Florio on December 20, 2020, 5:58 PM EST
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Vikings had to trade receiver Stefon Diggs because off his dissatisfaction with the passing game. The Vikings don’t have to worry about having to trade receiver Justin Jefferson. At least not yet.

After quarterback Kirk Cousins threw the ball to Jefferson in the end zone during the second half of Sunday’s 33-27 loss to the Bears, a field microphone captured Jefferson yelling, “F–k, Kirk! Come on! Throw the ball!”

Said Jefferson in response to a tweet of the moment, “Y’all love blowing stuff out of proportion. And I ain’t no diva don’t get it twisted.”

The Vikings retweeted Jefferson’s tweet to amplify the message.

Jefferson shouting frustration at the back of the end zone is a far cry from getting in the quarterback’s face or having an incident on the sideline. Jefferson hasn’t been a problem in any way this season.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Justin Jefferson says he’s “no diva” in response to clip of him yelling about Kirk Cousins

  2. I really want to blame this on Kirk Cousins doing his best Christian Ponder impression by making the biggest mistakes at the worst moments, but I can’t for the life of my figure out why Zimmer didn’t BLITZ TRIBISKY?!?!?!

  3. So he’s afraid to be candid to Kirk’s face and instead complains and screams aloud when he assumes nobody is listening. Im glad Rodgers doesn’t hesitate to be a leader when somebody requires chastisement. The Packers are 11-3.

  4. Kind of confused…Kirk Cousins did throw the ball. Why is he then telling him to throw the ball??? Strange.

  5. Wow. I don’t ever remember any of the all time WR diva’s ever going full meltdown as a rookie. This smacks of poor leadership – a classic MN trait.

    I like WR’s who are good teammates.

  6. What was going on in the 1st quarter when the ref is standing between Trubisky and the center and wont let them snap the ball and then the ref runs out with 3 seconds on the time clock and then calls delay of game. How is he supposed to snap the ball if he doesn’t get out of the way?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.