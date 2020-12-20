Kyle Pitts won’t play in Florida’s bowl game, will enter 2021 NFL Draft

Getty Images

Tight end Kyle Pitts played his final collegiate game on Saturday night.

Pitts announced on Sunday that he will not play in Florida’s bowl game and will forego his senior season in order to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Pitts and the Gators lost to Alabama 52-46 in the SEC Championship Game.

He had seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He had 43 catches for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of the season and his 18 career receiving touchdowns are tied for 12th most in school history.

Pitts is a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award this year and is generally considered to be the top pro prospect in this year’s draft class.