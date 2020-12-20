Matthew Stafford is expected to start on Sunday

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford made the trip to Tennessee for Sunday’s game and it appears he wasn’t just along for the ride.

According to multiple reports, Stafford will start against the Titans. He was listed as questionable due to rib and right thumb injuries.

Stafford had to leave last Sunday’s loss to the Packers due to the rib injury and he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday as a result. He was not expected to practice on Friday, but got in a limited session and it appears that went well based on the plan for Sunday.

While it looks like they’ll have Stafford, the Lions will be without center Frank Ragnow (throat) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip).