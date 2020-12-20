NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 15 Sunday early games

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:
AFC
1. Chiefs (12-1) Clinched the AFC West.
2. Steelers (11-2) Clinched playoff berth.
3. Bills (11-3) Clinched the AFC East.
4. Titans (10-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis.
5. Colts (10-4) Still a chance in AFC South.
6. Browns (9-4) Closing in on a return to the playoffs.
7. Dolphins (9-5) Own the last wild card thanks to conference record tiebreaker over Ravens.
***
8. Ravens (9-5) Game clear of rest of but loses tiebreaker on conference games to Miami.
9. Raiders (7-7) Two games out in the wild card race with two games to go.
10. Patriots (6-8) Mathematically eliminated.
11. Broncos (5-9) Mathematically eliminated.
12. Chargers (5-9) Mathematically eliminated.
13. Texans (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.
14. Bengals (2-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.
15. Jaguars (1-13) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Jets (0-13) Mathematically eliminated.
NFC
1. Packers (11-3) Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over New Orleans.
2. Saints (10-3) Clinched a playoff berth
3. Seahawks (10-4) First in the NFC West.
4. Washington (6-8) Still lead the NFC East.
5. Rams (9-4) Leads the wild card race.
6. Buccaneers (9-5) Well positioned for a wild card.
7. Cardinals (7-6) In the lead for the final wild card.
***
8. Bears (7-7) Still alive for the wild card.
9. Vikings (6-8) Loss to the Bears all but ends their playoff hopes.
10. Giants (5-8) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
11. Lions (5-9) Mathematically eliminated.
12. Cowboys (5-9) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
13. 49ers (5-9) No realistic chance of making the playoffs.
14. Eagles (4-8-1) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
15. Falcons (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Panthers (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.